Play video

The moment Vegas replays the iconic moment he joined Saints on the pitch - for five minutes!

Comedian and St Helens super-fan Johnny Vegas has relived the legendary moment he officially played for the club for one game - and one game only.

The Merseyside actor, who is well-known for starring in British comedies like Benidorm and Phoenix Nights, reminisced on the time he played in the famous "Red Vee" against Hull FC

The life-long Saints fan was brought in to play as part of club legend Kieron Cunningham's testimonial in 2005.

And, it turns out, he is only recently realised his contribution that night was not as glorious as he remembered.

He may have only been on the field for five minutes - but what a five minutes it was!

Vegas relives the moment he played for Saints - for five minutes! Credit: ITV News

Vegas has been reliving his one and only appearance with the squad with ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Chris Hall.

"I thought I was running like the wind, but when I looked at it I looked like one of those wind-up toys in the bath," Vegas laughed.

"I think they wanted me to score in the corner and I still chickened out. They were letting me in - they were gifting me a try. I was a coward!

"And I don't even have my top because I pulled it off at the end because we won. I threw it into the crowd!"

Vegas threw his shirt into the crowd after Saints won the game against Hull in 2005. Credit: ITV News

Johnny brought the Rugby League World Cup trophy to his beloved club on Wednesday as part of its tour of host venues to mark 200 days until the tournament’s start.

The Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium will host three matches during the men’s tournament in autumn 2022.

The men’s, women’s, and wheelchair World Cup trophies were also on display as part of a 48-hour tour to all 18 hosts cities and towns.