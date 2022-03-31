A man who kidnapped a teenager after "driving around looking for someone to attack or steal from" has been jailed.

Danny Chen claimed he was just being "chivalrous" after helping a drunk 19-year-old walking home in Kensington in Liverpool, into his car.

But he then drove her to a "dark and secluded spot" on an industrial estate where he tried to get in the back of the car with her and sexually assault her.

The teenager managed to escape after, Liverpool Crown Court heard, her 'survival instinct' kicked in.

Judge Trevor-Jones told Chen: "You took her directly to that dark and secluded industrial estate and if not before, certainly by that time, it is clear you intended some sexual assault.

"I'm quite sure that is what you were going to carry out when you attempted to get into the back of the car."Jailing him for three and a half years, he added: "You maintained all of this was entirely chivalrous on your behalf, trying to help her in her desperate state."

CCTV captured Chen driving past the girl on Farnworth Street in his Audi, before turning around and pulling up alongside the victim. Credit: Google Earth

Steven Swift, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court the girl had been out in the city centre on 23 May 2021.

CCTV footage showed her 'staggering' along Farnworth Street in Kensington and "it was clear she was in no condition to consent to getting into Mr Chen's car."

Cameras also captured Chen driving past in his Audi, before turning around and pulling up alongside the victim.

The teen says she could remember giving Chen directions and telling him she wished to be dropped off at a friend's home.

However, Mr Swift said Chen drove past roads and she was 'ignored', before he stopped at an isolated industrial estate."At this point she started to panic. She managed to push the defendant away, asking 'what are you doing?'"The victim got out of the car, but realised she had left her handbag on the back seat and returned, only to find it was now in the front, with Chen.

She fled and hid behind another vehicle before she phoned a friend and the next morning called police.Chen used her bank card to buy crisps and a drink from a Texaco garage in Barlow Lane at around 5am.

Police traced Chen and arrested him at his home in Westminster Road, Walton on 4 June.

When arrested, he suggested he had picked up a 'drunken girl' and tried to take her home but she would not give him correct instructions.Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said: "Of course that didn't in any way square with the fact he took some three minutes from where he picked her up to where they entered that industrial estate."The victim's handbag was found in a bin at the back of his home and Chen admitted two counts of fraud, relating to the use of the card.

He denied kidnap but after one jury could not reach a verdict, a second jury found him guilty at a retrial.The victim said she lost out financially, had to replace her driving licence and other cards, and was left struggling to sleep and on antidepressants and is 'hyper vigilant' when out."She said 'I panic when cars pull up near to me, especially white ones like the one the offender drove. I also find myself avoiding the area where the male first got me into his car, despite having friends in the area.'"Judge Trevor-Jones said an aggravating feature was "she was so drunk it seems she was effectively defenceless".

Callum Ross, defending, accepted that was 'the main aggravating feature' and she was 'vulnerable'.Mr Ross said his client, of previous good character, knew he would be jailed.

He said there wasn't any evidence of any method of restraint or use of violence or weapons, and he suggested it was 'opportunistic' rather than premeditated.The court heard Chen previously worked as a fraud investigator for a high street bank. Mr Ross said: "He has for all of his life prior to this offending contributed positively and productively to society."He said Chen was assessed by the Probation Service as 'an intelligent and articulate man'. He said he was "a man who, though he still maintains his innocence, does entirely accept the verdict of the jury".