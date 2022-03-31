A man has been charged in relation with the death of a grandmother from the Isle of Man who was hit by a car just yards away from her front door.

Carolyn Buchan was found lying in the road on Marathon Avenue, in Douglas, just after 7am on Sunday, 20 March.

The 73-year-old grandmother was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene to help her, Isle of Man police say.

A 65-year-old man, from Douglas, has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene, and failing to report an accident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey has stated: "This investigation has been the priority of the constabulary to establish the circumstances surrounding how and why Caroyln Buchan died in Marathon Avenue on Sunday 20th March and to find those responsible.

"This has been a complex investigation with numerous lines of enquiries involving CCTV, following up on information provided by the Manx public and specialist scientific support from the UK.

"All of this has come together to allow us to charge a 65yr old man for these offences. My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Carolyn at this time"

Five people were arrested on 21 March but have been formally released from police bail with no further action being taken.