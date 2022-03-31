A man who died after being electrocuted by a pylon in south Manchester, has been named as missing Amazon worker Hristo Angelov.

Mr Angelov, 29, who lived in Stockport, Greater Manchester, was reported missing from his home in Cheadle Heath on March 17.

Unbeknownst to his loved ones, the Bulgarian national was pronounced dead at the scene of the pylon tragedy in Wythenshawe the previous evening.

Emergency services rushed to Princess Parkway, beside the M60 slip road, at around 5:30pm on March 16, following reports that a man had been electrocuted.

Despite the emergency services' best efforts, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

It has now been confirmed that the man who died was Mr Angelov.

He was an only child to parents Milen and Rositsa, who live in Bulgaria, but moved to Stockport around five years ago to work as an Amazon packer.

He has been described as a 'quiet' and 'kind' man who was 'adored' by all.

In a statement, Mr Angelov's family said: "We would like to share a sincere heartfelt thank you to everybody who helped to search and to those who provided information and sightings that ultimately enabled the police to confirm the identity of the gentleman involved in the pylon incident as missing local man Hristo Angelov."29-year-old Hristo had lived with his cousin Vasil Angelov in Cheadle Heath for five years and was originally from Bulgaria. He was the only child to parents Milen and Rositsa who still reside in Bulgaria."Hristo was a kind and quiet man who was loved and adored by all his family and friends. We are now making preparations for him to come home to Bulgaria for a family funeral."

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are not believed to be suspicious.

One witness said he saw the incident unfold and immediately pulled over to call the emergency services.

He said: "All of a sudden in front of me, I saw this huge explosion and heard this incredibly loud bang. It was so loud and you could almost feel it.

"At first, all I saw was this flash, but then I saw this body fall from the very top of the pylon and into the woods below. I pulled over and called the police".

Others spoke of how lights flickered in their homes and said the power went off momentarily.

The main road which connects Manchester city centre with Wythenshawe was closed with traffic diversions in the area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service also sent two fire engines to the scene to support colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service.