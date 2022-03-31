Mark Cavendish has been named 'Sportsman of the Year' at the Isle of Man Sports Awards.

The ‘Manx Missile’ rolled back the years in 2021 to claim four stage victories at the Tour de France and equal Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record of 34 wins.

Tara Donnelly was named as 'Sportswoman of the Year' after claiming European, British and Manx titles on the floor and vault in 2021.

Tara reacts to being named 'Sportswoman of the Year'

FC Isle of Man, who are currently vying for top spot in the North West Counties league, were named ‘Ambassadors of the Year’ after a terrific debut season.

Manx Rams claimed the ‘Team of the Year’ award thanks to their international success, which included a silver medal at the Europe Netball Open Challenge in Gibraltar.

Captain, Ashley Hall, who was voted player of the tournament, had even more to celebrate after she was also named ‘Coach of the Year’ for leading the U21s to their first European Championship.

FC Isle of Man became an official football club in 2020 to allow players on the Isle of Man to compete at a higher level.

Football star Sean Jackson, whose performances for Manchester City’s Amputee football team, saw him selected for England at the European Championships in Poland, scooped the ‘Disability Sportsperson of the Year’ award for a second time.

A total of 14 awards were handed out at the ceremony including the ‘Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award' which went to Andrew Baker after he completed a gruelling 4,600 mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean in 2021 raising money for local charities.

Colin Brown, who is heavily involved in tennis, football, cricket, table tennis and badminton was presented with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

As well as playing to a high level in many sports he has dedicated himself to refereeing, coaching and fund raising, so others could enjoy them too.

Full List of Winners

Sportsman of the Year: Mark Cavendish

Sportswoman of the Year: Tara Donnelly

Lifetime Achievement Award: Colin Brown

Team of the Year: Manx Rams

Ambassadors of the Year: FC Isle of Man

Coach of the Year: Ashley Hall

Disability Sportsperson of the Year: Sean Jackson

Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award: Andrew Baker

Under 21 Sportsman of the Year: Tyler Hannay (Cycling)

Under 21 Sportswoman of the Year: Kaytlyn Adshead (Motorcycle Trials)

Sports Administrator of the Year: Linda Alton-Heath (Circuit racing)

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year: Martin Freestone (Rallying)

Sports Leader of the Year: Millie Corlett

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "It was fantastic to celebrate the achievements of the Island's outstanding stars and the people that work so hard to help them to fulfil their potential."

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman of Isle of Man Sport said: "As always, we have seen incredible achievements from our athletes, coaches, administrators, volunteers and those who help within Manx sport. All of the winners thoroughly deserve their awards and demonstrate what dedication, hard work and commitment can achieve."

The ceremony also included a guest appearance from former Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams MBE and more than 50 athletes receive Sport Aid and Isle of Man Sport support for the year ahead.