CCTV images have been released after the locks of a Covid vaccination centre were sealed delaying appointments and stopping staff from entering.A man was reportedly seen filling the locks at the centre in Ainsdale, Southport at around 5.45pm on 20 March, which prevented staff from opening the building for those waiting.

The locks were sealed preventing access and causing delays at the Covid Vaccination Centre in Southport Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police said officers have been made aware of three other similar incidents at the centre in the last month.Detectives have now issued an image of a man who may have information to assist in the investigation into a series of criminal damage offences.

Police release CCTV of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident at the centre Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Philip Barr said: “We think the man pictured may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward.

"If you recognise him or were on Station Road near the centre at the time of the incident and may have seen what happened please do let us know."“The incident happened during a busy time of the day when people may have been leaving work or making their way home.

"If you were on Station Road and witnessed any of these incidents or anything suspicious, please contact police as soon as possible.”Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police.