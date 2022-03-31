Hundreds of tributes and messages of sympathy have poured in after the death of a 'gifted' teenage rugby player.

Cameron Milton, 18, who played for Bolton Rugby Union Football Club's junior section, died on Tuesday, 29 March.

The news was announced by the club, based in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on its social media pages.

A Bolton RUFC statement read: "It is with great sorrow that we share with you the sad news that one of our Juniors, Cameron Milton, sadly passed away."Our deepest sympathies go to his parents Marcus and Jo and his siblings.

"Cameron was a genuinely good, kind, intelligent and thoughtful young man who was never without a smile and always gave 100 per cent to the game and the team.

"He played for Bolton for a number of seasons and was a gifted rugby player. RIP Cameron, you will be greatly missed by everyone at Bolton Rugby Club.

"This weekend, all our junior and senior teams will hold a one-minute applause for Cameron to celebrate his life."

More than 500 messages of support have been sent to the sixth-form student's parents.On his own social media, his father Marcus wrote: "Live every moment until your last. It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my youngest son Cameron.

"He is the light of our lives and will forever be that young cheeky kid we have known for the past 18 years."He will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten. We ask that we are left alone at this time to grieve.

"He may not be with us in body but he will always be here in spirit. Good night baby boy from your Mum & Dad x."