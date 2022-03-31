A charity has projected a 'mock up' of what they describe as 'the biggest balls in the UK' to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

The Robin Cancer Trust was founded by Toby Freeman, after losing his brother Robin, aged just 24, to testicular cancer.

The charity, along with some local survivors of testicular cancer, are taking over thebillboard at MediaCity in Salford on 1 April.

It is to encourage people to get into the habit of checking themselves this April, and every other month, to spot the signs early.

2,400 men diagnosed with testicular cancer every year in the UK

Testicular cancer is also on the rise, with cases increasing by more than a quarter since the early 1990’s.

However, it’s also one of the most curable forms of cancer, if caught early, it’s 98% curable which is why monthly self-checks are so important.

Toby Freeman, Founder & CEO of The Robin Cancer Trust says: “Spreading awareness of testicular cancer in the most creative ways has always been our priority, so more people can see and act on our messages.

"After seeing previous national campaigns on the billboard in Manchester I was obsessed with getting a pair of balls on there to encourage people to check their own, so we made it happen!”

Warning signs of testicular cancer

Cancer of the testicle is one of the less common cancers, and tends to mostly affect men between 15 and 49 years of age.

Typical symptoms are a painless swelling or lump in one of the testicles, or any change in shape or texture of the testicles.

It is important to be aware of what feels normal for you. The advice is get to know your body and see a GP if you notice any changes.

The Robin Cancer Trust also launched the campaign, #TalkingBollocks to break down the stigma when it comes to talking about your balls.

Data from the trust shows that 90% of men are more likely to check themselves after receiving the charity's awareness information.

The charity urges men to visit a medical professional if they have any of the signs and symptoms of testicular cancer.

They have a simple message: "Don’t let embarrassment kill you, don’t be afraid to talk about testicular cancer."