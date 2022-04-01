A CCTV image of cyclists in balaclavas, spotted close to the scene of a "reckless" shooting which saw a schoolgirl seriously injured, has been released by police.

The 15-year-old suffered "devastating" injuries when she was shot while waiting for a bus on Tuesday, 1 March on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth just after 5pm.

Merseyside Police have previously said the shots were fired from a group riding bikes.

A man, 20, also suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury to his hand in the incident.

Rio Jones, 18, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a controlled drug.

The young girl was seriously injured after a 'reckless shooting' in Toxteth. Credit: PA images

Now, a month on, detectives have issued a picture of a group of men in balaclavas riding bikes that they would like to speak to.

They were in the area of Lodge Lane then Upper Warwick Street at the time of the shooting and police believe they may have information which is "vital" to the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "I understand that this is not the clearest image but we hope that motorists or members of the public who were in the area that evening will remember seeing the group together either before or afterwards and know who they are.

"It is only by sheer good fortune that the young girl was not killed by the reckless firing of a gun in a street in the middle of the day.

The shooting took place at bus stop in Toxteth. Credit: PA images

"This sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and we know that the members of our local communities will want to see the people responsible behind bars.

"I would ask anyone who has any information which could help our investigation contacts us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information can submit it via https://mipp.police.uk and click on the Merseyside Police badge, DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.