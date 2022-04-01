Ooh Aah was found by civil enforcement officerts Kevin Lowndes (left) and Jeff McCabe. Credit: Cheshire Council

An 18-month-old girl has been reunited with her beloved Orangutan teddy - thanks to a team of traffic wardens who searched high and low to find it.

Little Eleanor was more than tearful at bedtime when she realised that she had misplaced her favourite cuddle buddy, Ooh Aah.

Desperate to find the toy, and bring a smile back to her daughter’s face, her mum Sara emailed Cheshire East Council’s town hall in Macclesfield.

Eleanor was overjoyed when she was reunited with Ooh Aah. Credit: Cheshire Council

"The council’s parking team were put on immediate alert and scanned the town for any glimpse of the furry creature", a spokesperson said.

The crisis was brought to an end the morning after when Ooh Aah was found on the upper floor of the Grosvenor car park.

"He appeared to be no worse for his night on the town", Civil enforcement officer Kevin Lowndes said.

Eleanor was overjoyed when she was reunited with Ooh Aah, clutching her fluffy teddy who had looked to be lost forever.

Eleanor and her mum Sara. Credit: Cheshire Council

Mum Sara said: “It’s such a relief. I thought we would never get him back.

"I’m so grateful to the parking people for taking so much trouble to find him. Eleanor and her orangutan are inseparable.”

Emma Steers, acting joint supervisor of the council’s parking team, said: “Our enforcement officers often come in for criticism because of the nature of their work and they have to be a bit thick skinned.

"But there’s a soft side to them really and this was an important mission resulting in a happy ending for all.”