Horrific image shows driver's brutal injuries after brick thrown at 70mph train

A train driver sustained horrific injuries after his cab window was shattered when a brick was launched at the 70mph train.

Ian Birch, from Blackburn, says he "could have been killed", but was thankfully left only with cuts to the face during the targeted attack.

He was helped by a doctor who was able to administer immediate first aid after the incident took place, before being taken to hospital.

Mr Birch was travelling through Clifton at 70mph on Friday 4 February when the attack took place.

He said: “I want the people who did this to see the impact of their actions. I could have been blinded or even killed.

He continued: “Someone knows who threw that brick and I urge them to come forward to help ensure the person responsible doesn’t have the chance to endanger more lives with their reckless behaviour.”

Ian Birch has now returned to work after recovering from his injuries.

Police are continuing an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

Despite appeals for information from Northern and British Transport Police, no arrests have yet been made.

After recovering at home, Mr Birch is now back at work.