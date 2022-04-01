The host of the ITV show the Masked Singer is raffling off two of his trademark suits to raise money for a brain tumour charity days after the death of singer Tom Parker.

Joel Dommett, presenter of the Saturday night hit, hopes to raise £20,000 for Brain Tumour Support by giving fans the chance to win one of his eye-catching suits.

The charity is close to his heart after his wife's mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago. The couple are both ambassadors for the charity.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker died after a long battle with a brain tumour. Credit: Instagram

It raffle comes just days after the death of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, who battled terminal brain cancer, glioblastoma.

Joel is donating two of his high class bespoke suits, tailored by top London designer Joshua Kane, as the prizes in an online raffle.

The suits on offer are two of Joel’s favourites – a Champagne Silk ‘Darcy’ Tux suit and ‘The Knight’ 3-Tailors Jacquard Burgundy suit - each valued at more than £2,000.

This is the second time that Joel’s Masked Singer Suit Raffle has run, with last year's raising a total of £16,000.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper. Credit: PA images

He hoping this year's raffle will raise £20,000 which would fund a Support Professional, trained by Brain Tumour Support, for up to 128 families over the course of a year.

Joel explained: "Every pound raised will be helping to support individuals and families going through really difficult times.

"When you or someone you love gets a brain tumour diagnosis it really can pull your life apart and having Brain Tumour Support there to help at that time can make all the difference."

Joel Dommett hosts the Masked Singer on ITV. Credit: PA images

CEO of Brain Tumour Support, Tina Mitchell Skinner, said: "There is continued demand from brain tumour patients and families across the country who lack specialist support to help them cope with the, often life changing, challenges that a brain tumour diagnosis can bring.

"This year we want to increase the support we currently provide and grow the number of Support Professionals we have, so the £20,000 target for Joel’s Masked Singer Suit Raffle would be a fantastic boost."

Tickets are £5 and can be bought online from Saturday, 2 April until midnight on Monday, 18 April. The winners will be announced the next day.

