A man in his 90s has died and homes have been left without power after a suspected gas explosion in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Brownley Road at about 6.30pm on Thursday 31 March and the man was found dead inside a property, Greater Manchester Police said.

A number of houses were evacuated and nearby roads were closed, while several properties were without power.

Residents reported hearing a 'huge explosion' coming from a property on the street that 'shook their houses like an earthquake', with images showing a huge hole in the front of the house.

Matt Muncaster, 27, who lives close to where the explosion took place, tried to help with fellow neighbours before firefighters arrived.

"The scene was awful, (there were) massive amounts of smoke almost instantly," he said.

"Me and a neighbour tried to kick the door down to try and get in to see if the resident was home but we couldn't get in. However the fire service managed to get into the house about five minutes after."

Residents reported hearing a loud bang. Credit: MEN Media

Large numbers of fire crews and police officers are in place in the street, with a cordon in place opposite Crossacres tram stop.

Residents living nearby were evacuated from their homes, with those closest to the house were given temporary accommodation overnight.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was "saddened that someone has lost their life".

A spokesperson said: "At around 6.30pm on 31 March, crews were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property on Brownley Road in Manchester.

"Four fire engines from Bolton North, Cheadle, Wythenshawe and Stockport stations, and the Technical Rescue Unit from Ashton attended.

GMP said it is carrying out investigations and officers are supporting the man's family. Credit: MEN Media

"Firefighters assessed the scene and are using breathing apparatus and hose reels to control the fire and make the scene safe.

"Crews are working with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service and are currently still on the scene."

GMP said it is carrying out investigations and officers are supporting the victim's family.

The force said the scene was made safe at about 8pm.