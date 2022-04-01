Mark Webster was stabbed 12 times after confronting his daughter's ex-boyfriend's obsessive behaviour. Credit: Family photo

An "obsessed" teenager who stabbed his ex-girlfriend's father 12 times with a kitchen knife after he refused to let him see her has been sentenced to life in jail.

Levi Westhead, 18, of Flakefleet Avenue, Fleetwood, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of the murder of Mark Webster.

Police were called just before 9pm on Friday, 23 July 2021 and found Mr Webster who had been attacked with a knife.

The 50-year-old father was taken to hospital, but died a short time later from his injuries.

During his trial, the court heard how Webster had previously received a police warning for sending 300 messages and phone calls a day to Mr Webster's 16-year-old, who he had previously been in a relationship with.

Levi Westhead was handed a life sentence for killing Mark Webster. Credit: Lancashire Police

The "obsessed" teenager had even set up false social media accounts in his attempts to contact her.

The jury were told how Westhead had arrived at the Webster family home on the night of the murder armed with a knife.

He knocked on the front door demanding to see his ex-girlfriend, but Mr Webster had refused to let him inside, which ended in a scuffle in the back garden of the house.

Mr Webster was stabbed 12 times with a kitchen knife, which was found by police close to the scene.

Following a search of the area, the 18-year-old was discovered hiding in a garden and arrested. He was later charged with the murder of Mark Webster.

Westhead was found guilty of murder by an unanimous jury following a trial and sentenced to life in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday, 1 April.

He will serve at least 17 years before he is able to apply for parole.

The murder weapon - a large kitchen knife - was found close to the scene. Credit: Lancashire Police

The family of Mark Webster say his death was "unnecessary" and Westhead's conviction will never ease the pain of losing their loved one.

"It does however give us some peace of mind knowing that Levi Westhead is where he belongs for the term of his sentence", the family said in a statement.

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation team said: “Obsessive controlling behaviour is not normal or healthy in any relationship and the damaging use of social media platforms and the harassment by Westhead in this teenage relationship was the precursor to this awful attack.

“Sadly, today’s sentencing provides no relief from the dreadful loss that Mr Webster’s family and friends have suffered, and my thoughts continue to remain with them.”