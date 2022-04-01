YouTube has refused to remove the account of a serial offender who regularly posts videos from his prison cell at Forest Bank in Salford.

Sam Walker is serving a sentence for possession of 3kg of cannabis and driving while disqualified.

He has been filming himself inside various forms of custody since 2018, often abusing judges, complaining about his sentence and giving details of drug-taking in jail.

The channel has more than 24,000 subscribers.

In one of his latest videos he claims many of the prisoners are 'spiced up like zombies' and describes some of the security staff as 'spineless'.

Walker uploaded a video from his cell in February 2022

According to the Guardian, the Minister of Justice's digital media investigations unit has asked YouTube to remove the channel from the platform, but they have refused on two occasions.

In a video posted in January, Walker claimed he had raised £1,700 in a month from his channel, which he said he was donating to a humanitarian campaign to improve conditions in the slums of Sierra Leone.

YouTube told the Guardian Walker’s prison videos remain available to view as he has not broken its rules, but it has now prevented him making any money from the account.