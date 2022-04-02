It's been confirmed a house explosion that killed a 91-year-old man was not caused by a gas main.

Frank Burton died in the blast in Wythenshawe in Manchester, on Thursday evening.

Parts of the house in Brownley Road were destroyed and nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

The house was badly damaged in the explosion

Mark Berry, head of customer operations, said: “As the gas emergency service, we have supported the emergency response to what has happened in Wythenshawe. The thoughts of everyone at Cadent are with those affected by this.

“Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and did not contribute to or cause the incident in Brownley Road. The matter now lies with other agencies for further investigation.

“We would also like to remind people that if you ever smell gas, inside the home or outside, call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999* immediately, day or night. Our team is available 24/7, 365 days-a-year to respond to emergencies quickly.”

Following the incident, Greater Manchester Police said they had not found anything to suggest criminality.

Windows at the property were blown out on the busy residential road, while nearby residents said they heard a loud bang.

However, neighbouring properties were not damaged and locals were allowed to return to their homes shortly after the blast.