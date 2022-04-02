Police arrest teenagers after 'disturbance' and seize three knives

Police have arrested two teenage boys and seized three knives after what they describe as a "disturbance" in Eccles in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to the town's Church Street, at 12.05am, and searched a group of teenagers on a bus.

Three knives were found and two 15-year-olds were taken into custody on suspicion of weapon and drugs offences.

Detective Superintendent Chris Packer said: "I am pleased that we have removed these three knives from our community. We are all well aware of the devastation these weapons can cause."This news should build public trust and confidence that Greater Manchester Police is committed to responding to incidents and emergencies to fight, prevent and reduce crime whilst keeping people safe."