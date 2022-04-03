Crowds and stars come together for Manchester Remembers event

Former footballers have taken on a group of celebrities in a football game to mark the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing and help those affected by that terrible night.

The event, called Manchester Remembers, has been organised by former police officer Aaron Lee who was one of the first on the scene during the attack in 2017.

Comedian Jason Manford said he was honoured to be asked to take part but was feeling nervous about his performance on the pitch.

All proceeds from Manchester Remembers will go to five charities set up after the attack - The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Liv’s Trust, The Megan Hurley Foundation, The Remembering Nell Foundation, and Eilidh's Trust - with a fundraising target of £100,000.

The teams lining up before kick off

Millie Tomlinson and Lucy Jarvis were looking forward to performing in the Manchester Survivors' Choir and said they were moved by people's ongoing support.