Family of missing Manchester woman say they are 'extremely concerned'

The family of a missing woman from Manchester, who is thought to be without the medication she needs, say they are "extremely concerned" about her.

Fizza Ahmed, 39, was last seen on Davenfield Grove in Didsbury on Thursday 31 March at 6pm.

There was a possible sighting of her on Princess Parkway the next day, close to Hough End Fields, but it has not been confirmed.

She is 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with black hair which is usually tied up Credit: Family handout

Police say Fizza requires medication and they do not believe she has any with her. Without it, she may become disorientated.

Her sister Nazish said: "We are extremely concerned about our sister Fizza. If anyone has any information, however little or insignificant it make seem, please contact the police."

When Fizza was last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and black wellington boots. She usually wears glasses too.