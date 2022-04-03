Police try to bust myths over sexual consent within the home

Police in Cumbria say everyone needs to know sex without consent is rape, no matter what relationship it happens in.

They want to raise awareness of myths and misconceptions around consent and that sexual violence can be "carried out by people including partners, husbands and wives."

The number of rapes reported in Cumbria, in the last 12 months, has increased

Officers are trying to raise awareness of the issue and encourage those who have experienced sexual violence to report it.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicki Coombes said: “There are so many myths when it comes to consent, particularly in a domestic setting.

“Sexual consent is where a person has the ability and freedom to agree to sexual activity. The person seeking or initiating sex is responsible for ensuring they have consent.

“Sex without consent is rape. This is no different if you are married or in a relationship with someone."