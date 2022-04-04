A driver has flipped a Land Rover after swerved to avoid a cat in the middle of the road - but ended up crashing into a tree instead.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have shared images of the wreckage left behind after the car rolled on its side in Altrincham, in Trafford, on Saturday, 2 April.

Police say the driver had swerved to avoid a cat that had run out from garden, before hitting a tree and overturning.

Images show the car's smashed windows and airbags deployed in the driver and passenger seat.

Luckily, the driver managed to escape the Land Rover unharmed, while GMP says the cat also avoided any injuries.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic wrote on Twitter: "Driver of this Land Rover Defender had a lucky escape, swerved to avoid a cat that ran from a garden, vehicle hit and snapped a tree in two and then the vehicle overturned.

"Driver passed drug test. Driver and cat uninjured. Vehicle now recovered."