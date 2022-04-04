Play Brightcove video

Police have released images and CCTV footage of a man they believe may have vital information that could assist their investigations into a hate crime assault in Liverpool city centre.

the alleged homophobic attack happened around 2am on Thursday 20 January, when it was reported that a man was assaulted in Superstar Boudoir nightclub on Stanley Street. The victim, who suffered serious injuries during the assault and was left extremely shaken, has said he believes it was a homophobic assault and police are treating the incident as a hate crime. Officers have now released images of a man they believe could assist with their investigation.

This is the man with whom detectives would like to speak, following an attack at Superstar Boudoir nightclub in January Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “To be attacked in this manner is utterly despicable, and we’re determined to find the person responsible.“We will not stand by and let people be subject to such attacks because of who they are and we are determined to remove homophobia and transphobia from our communities."

DI O’Neill added: “Everyone should be free to go out and enjoy themselves safely in Liverpool City Centre and beyond, and we will do all we can to keep our streets free from violence and abuse.“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man featured in this images, to come forward. We believe he could hold vital information to our continuing enquiries.“We understand that Superstar Boudoir was busy during the time of the incident as there was a birthday celebration taking place. If you were in Superstar Boudoir or on Stanley Street on the 20th January at around 2am and saw anything, then please let us know.

“While a few months have passed since the incident, if you recognise this man, or these images jog your memory then we want to hear from you. “You can contact us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers - however you choose to let us know, please tell us and we will take action.”

The CCTV images were released by detectives at Merseyside Police Credit: Merseyside Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 22000045370. You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form

Where can I find help is I'm a victim of hate crime?

Dedicated support for victims of hate crime can be found at Stop Hate UK who run a 24/7 confidential helpline for all victims of hate crime

or through the Victim Care Merseyside service delivered by Citizens Advice,