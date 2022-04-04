A teenager has denied the attempted murder of a girl who was shot on her way home from school in Liverpool.

The 15-year-old suffered "devastating" injuries when she was shot while waiting for a bus on Tuesday, 1 March on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth just after 5pm.

A man, 20, also suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury to his hand during the incident.Rio Jones appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, 4 April.

The shooting took place at bus stop in Toxteth, leaving two people injured. Credit: PA images

The 19-year-old of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a class B drug.Honorary recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC remanded Jones into custody until his trial on October 17.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.