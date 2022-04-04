The Wanted star Tom Parker and wife Kelsey Parker. Credit: PA images

The Grammys paid an emotional tribute to The Wanted's Tom Parker, who died at the age of 33 after a two-year battle with an inoperable brain tumour.

The Bolton-born singer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 30 March with his family by his side, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer glioblastoma.

The Grammys paid tribute to Tom Parker. Credit: Twitter

During Sunday night's 64th Grammy Awards, Tom was highlighted in an emotional memorial statement, where Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was also remembered.

While Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr and Rachel Zegler sang, a photo of Tom was projected on the screen alongside other stars who passed away in the past year.

Fans of The Wanted were left emotional over the touching tribute at the awards, which were held in Las Vegas.

Vigils have been held and thousands have paid tribute to the singer who 'used the time he had left to him to raise awareness of brain tumours, and to raise funds to fight it.'

His wife, Kelsey Parker, who announced her husband's death on Instagram, has set up a GoFundMe page which has already raised more than £30,000.

She started the page on Saturday, 2 April, to "keep Tom's memory alive forever", and said that proceeds will go to "amazing causes in Tom's name, to help others in need".

