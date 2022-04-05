A serving police officer has appeared in court accused of raping a woman.

Ernesto Ceraldi, who works for Greater Manchester Police, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court accused of carrying out an attack in Edenfield, Lancashire, on 1 April.

No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Burnley Crown Court.

The 42-year-old, from Darwen, was remanded to stay in custody until the crown court appearance on Wednesday, 4 May.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of criminal proceedings against a serving police constable.

"The officer has been suspended and a misconduct investigation will commence following the conclusion of criminal proceedings. "