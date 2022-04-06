Play Brightcove video

A woman whose 83-year-old mother was left waiting for hours for someone to push her wheelchair has slammed bosses at Manchester Airport.

Gabrielle Taylor says bosses at Manchester Airport should have predicted the chaos and put plans in place to recruit more staff months ago.

Her mother Maureen McParlin was due to fly out to Malaga on Tuesday 5 April on the 6:10pm flight to see her.

She had arrived at the airport at least three hours earlier and rang for a wheelchair and special assistance, but at 5:55pm still hadn't been through security.

Gabrielle told ITV News: "It is bad enough for people without disabilities but it is truly shocking that the airport has not looked after vulnerable people when they have a legal obligation to do so.

"The airport is saying that they don't have enough staff. This is unbelievable, as they know that these people, including my mum, are travelling because it has to be booked in advance."

Maureen was travelling over to Malaga for her daughter Gabrielle's birthday Credit: Gabrielle Taylor

The airline held the flight and Maureen did make it, after being helped through security by a member of staff who had been drafted in from Terminal Two to help.

Maureen will now be with her daughter for her birthday at her home in Malaga, but has told ITV news the journey through Manchester Airport is one she will never forget.

She said: "Parts of it were trying, parts of it were funny. I met some very interesting people because we were eventually moving in convoy, three wheelchairs.

"One lady was very efficient was asking people in the queue what time their flights were and pushing them out of the way.

"She was like Linford Christie. The staff were brilliant, there just weren't enough of them".

Manchester Airport has apologised for the situation, saying as it continues to recover from the pandemic and passenger numbers grow, security queues may be longer than usual at times.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: "We are currently facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges as we recover from the most difficult two years in our history, and we apologise to passengers affected by longer than usual queues in recent day.

"We are grateful to all our colleagues for their hard work and dedication, especially during this period of operational pressure.

"We want to be clear that the safety and security of passengers and colleagues is, and always has been our first priority and we carry our regular reviews of our health and safety policies and procedures.

"This ensures that all working environments and equipment used by team members remain safe and secure."

On Tuesday, Karen Smart stepped down from her role as Managing Director of the airport to "explore new career opportunities".

The airport's new interim boss Ian Costigan says the priority is the recruitment drive to replace staff lost during the pandemic.