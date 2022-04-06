Play Brightcove video

The group can be heard shouting "do him now" as they approach the security guard.

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating after a group of six boys attacked two members of staff at a train station in Merseyside. A video circulating on social media shows the hooded thugs threatening and assaulting a security guard at Formby Train Station just after 7:30pm on Sunday, 3 April.

They can be seen kicking and chasing two members of staff through the station while one shouts "Do him now".

The footage shows the group threatening and assaulting the staff members. Credit: Liverpool Echo

BTP Merseyside have said that enquiries remain ongoing into this incident and they have asked anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of footage showing this incident being circulated on social media and enquiries remain ongoing."Any witnesses, or anyone with video footage of the incident, are urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 531 of 3 April.

"Officers are conducting increased patrols in the area following the incident."