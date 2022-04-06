Former darts world champion Ted Hankey appears in court charged with sexual assault
Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Cheshire.
The 54-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 6 April.He has been charged with an incident that occurred in Crewe on 10 September, 2021.
The case was adjourned to allow time for the prosecution papers to be served.Edward Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, will next appear in court on 14 April and was released on conditional bail.
Hankey is a British former professional darts player and two-time World Champion.
He recently withdrew from the 2022 World Seniors Darts Championships which took place in February.