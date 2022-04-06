Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Cheshire.

The 54-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 6 April.He has been charged with an incident that occurred in Crewe on 10 September, 2021.

Ted Hankey is a former darts world champion. Credit: PA images

The case was adjourned to allow time for the prosecution papers to be served.Edward Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, will next appear in court on 14 April and was released on conditional bail.

Hankey is a British former professional darts player and two-time World Champion.

He recently withdrew from the 2022 World Seniors Darts Championships which took place in February.