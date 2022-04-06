Play Brightcove video

At the tender age of 19, Darrell Walker was thrust into the middle of a war 8,000 miles away in the South Atlantic.

But Darrell had already done a tour of Northern Ireland with 45 Commando, so danger was not new to him.

All the same, within a minute landing in San Carlos Bay in the Falklands, an enemy shell fired from an Argentine aircraft landed just inches from his feet.

At this point the young marine knew that the Falklands War was well and truly underway.

Royal Marine Darrell Walker returns home from the Falklands War in 1982. Credit: Darrell Walker

The sinking of the merchant vessel the Atlantic Conveyor carrying vital Wessex helicopters meant crossing the Island to the capital Port Stanley by air was no longer an option.

Walking was the only option, and Darrell Walker took part in the now legendary 'yomp.'

Royal Marines and members of the Parachute Regiment yomped with their equipment across the islands, covering 56 miles in three days carrying 80-pound loads.

Royal Marines 'yomping' towards the capital Port Stanley. Credit: ITN News

But before 45 Commando reached Port Stanley there was the small matter of the battle of the Two Sisters.

It took place from 11 to 12 June 1982 and was one of three battles in a Brigade-size operation all on the same night.

Fought mainly between an assaulting British force consisting of Royal Marines of 45 Commando and an Argentine Company drawn from 4th Infantry Regiment.

It was one of a number of night battles that took place during the British advance towards Stanley, the battle led to British troops capturing all the heights above the town, allowing its capture and the surrender of the Argentine forces on the islands on 14 June 1982.

The battle for Two Sisters was bloody and brutal, and Darrell recalls killing what he now knows was an army major with the Argentine forces during a fierce gun battle.

But he also knows it was a case of kill or be killed.

Darrell marked his 20th birthday on the journey home aboard the troop ship SS.

Canberra which eventually docked in Southampton weeks later to a rapturous welcome from huge crowds which had gathered by the quayside.

