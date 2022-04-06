The death of a pensioner who was killed in an explosion at his house in Wythenshawe was not suspicious, police have said.

Frank Burton, who was 91, was found dead after the 'huge' blast in his home on Brownley Road on Thursday, 31 March.

Parts of the house was destroyed and nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

The house was partly destroyed in the explosion in Wythenshawe, Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police have been carrying out enquiries since the incident and have confirmed that there was "no suspicious circumstances".

They added: "The Health and Safety Executive's investigation is ongoing."

Gas board Cadent previously stated that the gas mains and pipes 'did not contribute to or cause' the house explosion.

Mark Berry, head of customer operations, said: “Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and did not contribute to or cause the incident in Brownley Road."

Frank Burton (far right) with his brothers Philip and Norman. Credit: Family handout

The formal identification had not yet taken place, however the 91-year-old's family have been informed and a file had been passed to the coroner.

The day of his death, his brother Philip, 71, paid tribute to Frank, who was a widow and deaf. He said: "He was good character and a good guy."