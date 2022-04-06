A man has admitted causing £10,000 worth of criminal damage to the Manchester Arena memorial.

Anwar Hosseni, 24, admitted to vandalising the The Glade Of Light, a white marble "halo", which has the names of all 22 people murdered in the May 2017 attack.

The offence took place on 9 February, just weeks after the memorial - described as a "place to reflect" - was opened to members of the public.

The Glade of Light memorial was vandalised in February. Credit: MEN Media

Hosseni, of Twillbrook Drive, Salford, was told on Wednesday that the case is too serious and will be dealt with at Manchester Crown Court.

District Judge Mark Hadfield told the defendant: "The amount of damage means it is far too serious a case to be dealt with in the magistrates' court."

Hosseni was given bail on condition of residence and that he does not go within a specified area around the memorial.

He will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday, 4 May.

An aerial view view of the Glade of Light memorial, Manchester. Credit: PA images

The memorial, which is located close to Manchester Cathedral, will be officially opened ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The Glad of Light is a space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants that grow naturally in the UK countryside and selected to provide year-round colour.

The white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at the centre of the memorial will bloom in May, the month of the attack.