A 12-week-old puppy has had to have her leg amputated after she was found abandoned in a park with an open fracture.

The black female lurcher pup - now named Sally - was found by a member of the public in a park in Liverpool known as Broadway or Norris Green.

After finding the dog, on the night of Wednesday 30 March, she was taken to a vet in the city.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Katie Glenn said: “She had severe injuries to her back legs including an open fracture to her right back leg which needed immediate veterinary treatment.

"Sadly, vets felt her leg couldn’t be saved and we had to make the difficult decision to amputate."

Sally was sent to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for surgery and is now recovering.

She will be taken in by the Southport, Ormskirk & District Animal Centre who will find her a foster home to recover in.

Sally who was not microchipped and was not wearing a collar or ID tag will remain in RSPCA care while she recovers.

If no one claims her she will then begin the search for a new home once she has been given a clean bill of health by vets.

RSPCA officers are, in the meantime, investigating and have appealed to anyone with information to get in touch.

Katie added: “We’d ask anyone who recognises Sally or who may have seen anything suspicious in the park on 30 March to get in touch with us on our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for myself or my colleague, Inspector Jenny Bethel.

"We believe Sally may have been injured in a road accident or similar and that her owners may have panicked when faced with a potentially hefty vet bill.

"We understand that times are hard and that families are facing the fall-out of Covid and alarming cost of living rises, and we fear this could cause financial difficulties for many, including those with pets.

"If you’re struggling, please reach out and ask for help. There are many national and local charities that could help.

"And if your pet needs veterinary treatment please do not delay but speak to your clinic about payment plans or discounted treatment.

"We’d urge owners never to abandon their pet but to ask for help."

