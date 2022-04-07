Bad weather has caused a tree to crush two cars, trapping passengers inside as it fell on the carriageway of a major road.The incident took place on A49 Wigan Road, South Ribble on Thursday, 7 April.

A road closure was put in place by Lancashire Police between Shady Lane to the junction of the A6, Lostock Lane.Two vehicles were reportedly destroyed by the falling tree and two people were initially trapped inside one vehicle and were freed by the fire service.

A woman driving another vehicle suffered a minor head injury.

Pictures from the scene show the huge tree lying across the carriageway.

People with chainsaws have been spotted at the scene, along with Highways officers.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area, with motorists urged to use Lydiate Lane to access the A6.A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 7.35am today (Thursday, April 7) to a report a tree had fallen on two cars in Wigan Road, Bamber Bridge."Two people were initially trapped in one vehicle and later freed by the fire service. No injuries were reported. A woman driving another vehicle suffered a minor head injury during the incident."A road closure is in place while the tree is removed."