Police divers have been searching the River Dee as part of their ongoing efforts to find a missing University of Chester student.An underwater search team has been scouring the area around the suspension bridge in Chester.It comes after missing Emmanuel Chikwa was spotted on CCTV walking near the bridge at 2.44am on Monday 28 March. The 18-year-old went missing from his home address in the Parkgate Road area on 27 March.

Officers confirmed that Emmanuel, originally from Sheffield, had been seen at the Aldi store on Parkgate Road at around 12pm on that day. On Wednesday 6 April, police divers were out on the River Dee before ending their search shortly after 1pm.

The 18-year-old went missing from his home address in the Parkgate Road area on March 27. Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police, assisted by the Underwater Search Team, are continuing with their efforts in searching for missing 18-year-old Emmanuel Chikwa in the suspension bridge area of Chester."In the CCTV image released by police over the weekend, Emmanuel can be seen wearing a dark coloured jacket with a white stripe across the chest and his left arm. He is described as black, 5' 7" tall, of slight build with a shaven head and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, a grey t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Emmanuel Chikwa was seen wearing a dark coloured jacket with a white stripe across the chest and his left arm. Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN

Detective Sergeant Simon Owen said Emmanuel's disappearance "is extremely out of character" and they are concerned for his welfare. He urged anyone who may have seen Emmanuel - or someone matching his description - to get in touch with them, as well as appealing directly to Emmanuel to contact police to let them know he is "safe and well”.The University of Chester has also been using its social media accounts to help locate Emmanuel. The university posted on Twitter earlier this week: "Unfortunately one of our students Emmanuel Chikwa is currently missing.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and Cheshire Police have asked for our help to ask all staff and students if they may have seen Emmanuel since last Sunday."