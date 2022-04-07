Denise Welch is a presenter on ITV's Loose Women. Credit: PA images

A stalker who menaced Loose Women star Denise Welch for five months and set fire to her driveway has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

The former Coronation Street actress gave evidence over video-link from the US as Toraq Wyngard was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

The 53-year-old targeted Denise Townley, also known as Denise Welch, between 18 September, 2020 and 11 February, 2021.

During his "disturbing" stalking campaign, Wyngard went onto the presenter's property in Cheshire and set fire to a skip on her driveway which then spread to her garage.

Toraq Wyngard admitted stalker the Loose Women presenter in September 2021. Credit: Cheshire Police

Ms Welch said she was alerted to the fire by her husband’s “piercing scream” when a member of the public knocked on their door after spotting the flames.

Gareth Bellis, prosecuting, said CCTV showed a man in a baseball cap looking around the property before setting the skip alight.

When emergency services were contacted, police officers found Wyngard nearby and on searching his backpack discovered a knife.

Officers also found a number of cameras, both normal and covert, and binoculars during a search of his home address.

The court heard that he claimed to be a press photographer and police found two cameras in his bag.

On February 10 2021, while Wyngard was released under investigation, Ms Welch and Mr Townley discovered the words “Witch” and “Pimp” along with an upside-down cross had been scrawled on their front gate in blue marker pen.

Wyngard was captured on CCTV writing the graffiti and on at a nearby shop's camera buying the pen.

Mr Bellis said: “These actions caused serious alarm and distress and had a substantial adverse affect on the Townleys and their day-to-day activities.”

Denise Welch said her stalker's campaign left her "terrified". Credit: PA images

Ms Welch told the court: “This whole experience terrified me and continues to do so.”

Mr Townley, who appeared via video-link with his wife, said: “My family mean everything to me and the thought of not being able to protect them from this experience has left me feeling powerless and angry.”

Wyngard, of Cannon Street, Salford, admitted possession of a knife, criminal damage, arson and stalking causing serious alarm or distress during the first day of his trial in September 2021.

His sentencing was delayed after he later attempted to change his pleas, claiming he had been “pressured” into admitting the offences, the court heard.

His application to change his pleas was rejected but Louise Cowen, defending, said Wyngard maintained he was not guilty.

She said he suffered from bipolar affective disorder and had been failing to take his medication.

Sentencing Wyngard, Judge Michael Leeming said: “You have expressed not a single word of regret, not a single word of concern for your victims at all.

“Your only concern is for your own interests.”

He was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison.