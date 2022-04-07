Play Brightcove video

The daughter of two pensioners who had more than £50,000 drained from their bank accounts by a family member is warning others to be on the look out.

Financial abuse is one of the most widespread forms of elder abuse, and it is thought one in five of us will experience it.

But it is a crime that frequently goes unreported because victims often don’t realise or acknowledge its happening.

Mary is in her eighties. She is deaf and disabled and lost her entire life savings in lockdown.

More than £50,000 was drained from her and her husband’s bank accounts over five months, leaving them penniless.

But the perpetrator wasn’t a stranger - it was a family member.

Mary’s daughter Isabel says the financial abuse started after her parents were deliberately kept apart from the rest of the family.

Terrified by the pandemic - when a relative offered to move in - they were grateful for the help.

Isabel told me: "Dad’s got dementia so mum was in charge of their finances. This person took mum to make a new will and new lasting Power of Attorney when she had pneumonia and was suffering from delirium.

"Dad was written out of the will and so were the other beneficiaries. Mum was so poorly she wouldn't have known what she was signing for or what the documents meant."

"When I eventually got to see mum and dad I couldn't believe the state they were in. They’d lost so much weight and the house was filthy.

"Their bank statements had stopped being delivered. When I took mum to the bank we discovered all their accounts had been cleared out- dad had 34 pence in his."

I asked Mary if she felt she had been taken advantage of, she said, "Yes they took advantage. They’re evil - that’s what I’ve got them down as now.

"Pure evil. I feel so betrayed. The only thing I’ve got is my pension, so we have to watch every penny."

Mary’s case is still going through the court system. None of her money has been recovered.

Hourglass is the UK’s only charity focused on tackling the abuse and neglect of older people.

In March it launched the UK’s first 24/7 helpline as part of a major push to bring the “hidden epidemic” of abuse experienced by older people out into the open and get victims the support they need.

Speaking about the expanded service, Hourglass CEO Richard Robinson said: "The Pandemic increased social isolation, the social care crisis, a stretched criminal justice system, a lack of public awareness, all have contributed to unacceptable levels of abusebeing experienced by older people.

"Thankfully we are increasingly aware of other forms of abuse like child abuse and domestic violence, but the abuse of older people remains in the shadows even though it affects millions.

"So many people are suffering and don’t know where to turn for help. We must bring it out into the open and support older people who are experiencing it to get the help they desperately need.

"Our helpline going 24/7 is an important step in doing that and I urge any individuals ororganisations who care for older people to promote as far and wide as they can."

Veronica Gray, Deputy Chief Executive of Hourglass & Director of Policy told me: "Generally older people are being abused by those closest to them.

"Most often their adult sons and daughters and that in itself creates a huge barrier for them to report."

There are also issues around older people feeling shame and embarrassment and believing that the abuse is their own fault.

Greater Manchester Police say fraud cases involving elderly or vulnerable victims are always prioritised but bringing a case to court can be a challenge.

Detective Inspector James Coles from Greater Manchester Police's Economic and Cyber Crime Section told me it can be more difficult to get a successful prosecution because a perpetrator may have legitimate access to bank accounts or the victim's financial or personal information.

He said: "It's about defining what part of (the action) was criminal and what part of it was authorised and that is where we can experience some difficulty.

"It is not impossible- we do do it and we've had some successful prosecutions but there are certainly some challenges that we do try and overcome."

What is elderly financial abuse?

Financial abuse is where someone in a position of trust interferes in an older person’s ability to acquire, use or maintain their finances. It is always a crime but not always prosecuted.

What are the signs of financial abuse/harm?

Signatures on cheques and documents that do not resemble the older person’s signature, or signed when the older person cannot write.

Sudden changes in bank accounts, including unexplained withdrawals of large sums of money by a person accompanying the older person.

The inclusion of additional names on an older person’s bank account.

Abrupt changes to or the sudden establishment of wills.

The sudden appearance of previously absent relatives claiming their rights to an older person’s affairs or possessions.

Someone moving into an older person’s house and living rent free, without agreement or under duress.

The unexplained sudden transfer of assets to a family member or someone outside the family.

Misuse of power of attorney, deputyship or other legal authority.

Numerous unpaid bills, or overdue rent, when someone else is supposed to be paying the bills.

Lack of amenities, such as TV, personal grooming items, appropriate clothing, that the older person should be able to afford.

The unexplained disappearance of funds or valuable possessions such as art, silverware, or jewellery.

Deliberate isolation of an older person from friends and family, resulting in the caregiver alone having total control.

The Hourglass charity staffs a free-to-call helpline for older men, women and their families suffering from all forms of abuse including: physical, psychological, financial, sexual, domestic abuse or neglect. The helpline number is 0808 808 8141.