The Randox Grand National will already make history in 2022 as crowds return after the pandemic.

But the result of the race could also change the record books, with Rachael Blackmore looking to win two years in a row on Minella Times. She became the first woman jockey to win the world's most betted-on race last year, when only jockey and trainers were allowed into Aintree.

This year sees the return of the bookies to the course and our Sports Correspondent's been finding out who they fancy to win the coveted title, with expert Adam Smith