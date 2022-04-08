Ten young people have been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was brutally attacked in Southport.

The victim was punched, kicked and had her hair pulled out in the assault, which took place at 6:35pm on Sunday, 3 April on Eastbank Street.

She was taken to hospital with facial injuries, but was later discharged.

Police have arrested seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16, from Waterloo, Seaforth, Crosby, Birkdale and Southport. They have been released on bail.Sefton Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Tracie Trubshaw said “This incident was a brutal and shocking assault, and the consequences could have been much worse for the victim. “My officers have acted swiftly in identifying those suspected of being present which demonstrates our commitment to tackling serious and violent crime"“I would urge parents to speak to their children that this type of behaviour is unacceptable. Please be aware of who they are friends with, where they go and what they are up to.“If you have concerns, contact us so that we can engage with families at an early stage to prevent children from getting involved in incidents like this.“Violence against women and girls will not be tolerated, and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, we cannot allow this type of behaviour to continue to happen on our streets.”

Anyone with any information about this assault is asked to contact police on 101, on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre'.