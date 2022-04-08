It's a case of hold onto your hats and here come the girls, as the crowds return to Ladies Day at Aintree for the first time since 2019.

Last year's Grand National festival was held behind closed doors due to Covid, but the event is well and truly back with a bang.

Day one on Thursday saw 10,000 NHS staff given free tickets to say thank you for their work during the pandemic, but Friday is the day all eyes will be on the fashion.

Around 150,000 racegoers will pass through the gates at Aintree over the three day festival, but Friday is the big one in the fashion stakes with some women having taken months planning their outfits.

Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool has been doing a roaring trade, and has even been open extra hours in the run up to Ladies Day.

Owner Deana Taylor, owner, said: "We are absolutely bombed out. Our opening hours are normally 10am until 4pm but I was in at 8am this morning. Everybody is going a bit extra this year, they are all really excited."

All day ITV news will be adding to our photo gallery as people from all over the north west descend on Aintree for what is certain to be a memorable event.

Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "There has been a real sense of excitement building up over the last few days.

"This is not just about three days for Aintree, it's about the whole economic impact an event like this has for the North West region.

"Everyone benefits, whether you are a hotel owner or you own restaurants and bars, a retailer, even down to the hairdressers, barbers and nail salons. It's good to be back".

Merseyside Police have a high profile operation in place in and outside the racecourse and have described the first day as "fantastic".

Chief Inspector Matthew Moscrop said: “It was great to see everyone out enjoying the Aintree festival today after such a long time without spectators and we hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable time, despite the blustery weather.

“Even more visitors are expected for Ladies Day and so I’d like to remind everyone to plan your journey in advance, leave plenty of time for security searches on the way into the course and drink responsibly but most importantly, have a great time."