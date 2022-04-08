A starving dog covered in sores has been found tied to a tree in Manchester.

The animal, who has been named Murphy by rescuers, was discovered by a member of the public at 7am on 3 April in Hurst Wood near Clifton Country Park in Radcliffe.

The RSPCA say Murphy is an American bulldog cross who is thought to be around one to two years old.

The animal charity says the dog, who did not have a microchip, weighed just 16.6kg when he arrived into their car, around 10kg under the weight he should be.

Murphy was found with sore on his body. Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Jess Araujo, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “It’s heartbreaking that there are irresponsible people who simply dump animals when they are no longer wanted.

“He is severely emaciated and with pressure sores on his hips and ankles, and a rash all over his body. He is so thin that his spine and ribs are visible.

“Whoever was supposed to be caring for Murphy failed him. They neglected him and starved him before abandoning him and simply walking away.

“We suspect he’s been kept squashed in a small cage where he did not have the space to move or turn around because of the nature and locations of his sores."

Murphy will stay in the care of the RSPCA until he has recovered. Credit: RSPCA

Murphy is being cared for by a veterinary team who are helping him gain weight.

Once his health has stabilised, the RSPCA say he will be taken to an animal hospital for ongoing care and treatment before being found a new home.

Anyone with any information on Murphy and how he came to be abandoned is asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.