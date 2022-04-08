Parents are being warned to be on the look out for the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever after a sharp rise in cases across the North West.

Figures show 914 instances of scarlet fever were reported between September 2021 and March 2022 in the North West - the highest rate of any region in England.

Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness caused by Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria, or group A streptococcus, which live on the skin and in the throat.

914 Cases of scarlet fever in North West between September 2021 and March 2022.

Scarlet fever is usually recognised by a rash accompanied by a sore throat. Credit: NHS

It can be spread through close contact with people carrying the bug or though indirect contact with surfaces that have been contaminated.

Early treatment of scarlet fever with antibiotics is important as it helps reduce the risk of complications.

The UK Health Security Agency say while infections are expected this time of year, there has been an increase compared to 2021.

Social distancing, enhanced hygiene and school and nursery closures during the pandemic kept cases below average.

Scarlet fever rashes can look like this. Credit: NHS

Health experts are advising parents to be on the lookout for symptoms, which include:

Very red, sore throat.

Fever (101 °F or higher)

Whitish coating on the tongue early in the illness.

“Strawberry” (red and bumpy) tongue.

Red skin rash that has a sandpaper feel.

Bright red skin in the creases of the underarm, elbow, and groin (the area where your stomach meets your thighs)

Swollen glands in the neck.

Dr Merav Kliner, North West Interim Regional Deputy Director, at UKHSA, said: "Scarlet fever is highly contagious but not usually serious and is easily treatable with antibiotics.

"It is important to take antibiotics, if prescribed by a GP, to minimise the risk of complications and spread to others.

“We are reminding parents to be aware of the symptoms of scarlet fever and to call their GP or NHS 111 for further advice or assessment if they think their child might have it."

One of the main symptoms of scarlet fever is a fever of over 38.3°C (101°F). Credit: PA images

How can I protect my child?

UKHSA advises people to:

Wash hands often

Avoid sharing eating utensils with an infected person

Washing, or disposing of, handkerchiefs and tissues contaminated by an infected person

Being aware that people can catch scarlet fever by inhaling airborne droplets if someone with the illness coughs or sneezes in the air near them.

Use a tissue to catch, bin and kill germs

If you think you, or your child, have scarlet fever: