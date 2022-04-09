Primary school children in the North West are being invited to get a Covid-19 jab ahead of the Easter Holidays.

Special drop-in clinics are being set up for 5 to 11 year olds to literally 'grab-a-Jab'.

Children aged 5 to 11 are being offered two smaller 10mcg doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose available 12 weeks after the first for most children.

However, children with a condition that means they're at high risk from COVID-19 or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system can get a second dose from 8 weeks after their first.

Local health professionals are keen to assure parents that giving this COVID-19 vaccine to children and young people is safe, effective, and offers a number of important benefits.

Nathan Askew, Chief Nursing Officer at Alder Hey Children's Hospital said: "COVID-19 is usually mild in children, but it can make some children very unwell. Vaccinating children can reduce the risk of COVID infection to your child, and to others around them too.

"Because of this, we'd strongly urge parents and families to grab the jab before the Easter weekend, particularly if you're planning any family gatherings with grandparents or other relatives who might be more vulnerable to COVID-19."

He added, "Getting one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will give good protection against your child and other family members getting seriously ill, but two doses is even better as it gives stronger and longer-lasting protection against both current and future COVID-19 variants."

Alder Hey are holding weekend vaccination clinics this weekend, with both pre-bookable and walk-in appointments available.

Alternatively, you can also find pre-bookable appointments for 5-11s at www.nhs.uk

Health bosses say if you can’t find one near to where you live, keep checking back as more appointments will be added.

For more information on children’s vaccines, click here