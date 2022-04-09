Day to remember for thousands who return to Aintree for Grand National

Credit: PA Images

ITV's Claire Hannah reports from Aintree

Racegoers are gearing up for an "electric" Grand National as crowds return to the world's greatest steeplechase for the first time in three years.

Punters have not been at Aintree to cheer on the Grand National runners since 2019, after the race meet was cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors last year.

Credit: ITV/Claire Hannah
Credit: ITV/Claire Hannah
Credit: ITV News/Claire Hannah

They braved rain and chilly temperatures on Saturday to make their return.

The day is sold out, with 70,000 punters expected on the course for the Grand National race at 5.15pm.

Among those attending were presenter Chris Kamara and former Liverpool FC manager Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Credit: ITV/Claire Hannah
Credit: ITV News/ Claire Hannah