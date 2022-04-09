There has been a major emergency response in Preston after a reported explosion in a quiet street.

Fire engines, paramedics and police officers rushed to Coronation Crescent in the Avenham area of the city shortly before 8pm on Friday night (April 9).

Four casualties were rescued from the terraced house and given immediate medical treatment before being rushed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Fire crews from Penwortham, Preston, Bamber Bridge and Hyndburn were all brought to the scene.

Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, tweeted in the aftermath of the incident: "Really concerning to hear about the explosion at a property in Avenham this evening.

"Thoughts and prayers with all those affected by what looks like an extremely serious incident."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 19:52 on April 8, four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, and Hyndburn, together with an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended a domestic building fire on Coronation Crescent, Preston.

"The incident involved the ground and first floor of a domestic property.

"Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. Four casualties received treatment from firefighters and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics before being conveyed to the hospital by ambulance."

Shortly before 9pm, LFRS added that "the fire has been extinguished and damping down is now in progress".

Lancashire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.