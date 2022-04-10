This is the moment fire crews rescued a man in Blackburn who had collapsed at the side of the river.

The man was brought to safety using an aerial platform and treated by paramedics for a suspected cardiac arrest.

It happened just before 6pm on Saturday night at Whalley Banks in Blackburn.

Credit: Lancashire fire and rescue service

Four fire engines from Blackburn, Penwortham, Hyndburn, and Preston, together with an aerial ladder appliance from Hyndburn and a water rescue unit, attended the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service say the incident involved one casualty who was rescued from an embankment before being placed in the care of paramedics.

Crews were in attendance for an hour and twenty minutes.