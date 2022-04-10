A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, after a fire at a house in Preston.

Two children and their mum, in her twenties, were rescued by emergency services and taken to hospital after the blaze on Friday night.

A 24-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody.

Credit: MEN syndication

The fire started at the address on Coronation Crescent on Friday night as crews got to the scene of the fire at 7:52pm. Four fire engines were used as well as an aerial ladder platform and it took crews two hours to control the blaze.

The children were treated at the scene and later taken to hospital by paramedics in a critical condition.

The mother remains in hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Her two children – a girl aged three and a boy aged five – remain in a critical condition. Their next of kin are with them in hospital and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Credit: MEN syndication

The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation is underway with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish exactly what occurred. Lancashire police are now appealing for information following the fire.

Det Ch Insp Graham Hill, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Two children are in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and first and foremost our thoughts are with them and their parents at this awful time. We have specially-trained officers with them at hospital.

“At this time the fire is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause. We now need you to contact us if you have any information at all that can help with this investigation. Maybe you were in the Coronation Crescent area last night between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and saw something suspicious, perhaps you have dashcam or CCTV which has captured the address during those times, or maybe you have other information you think could be important.

“Whatever you know we would urge you to contact us straight away. We are also aware of rumours circulating online about an explosion having occurred and we would like to clarify that this is not the case.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1305 of April 8th.