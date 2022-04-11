A driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man who was struck by an Audi at a "car meet" in an industrial estate.

Sam Harding, from Stockport, died at Warrington District Hospital after the incident at Kingsland Grange, in Warrington, on Sunday, 10 April.

The driver of a black Audi S3, a 21-year-old man from Morley, Leeds, was uninjured.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a tribute, Mr Harding's family said: "Our beautiful son was tragically taken away from us on Sunday, 10 April 2022.

"A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many. We will never ever forget you Sam and will love you forever."

Kingsland Grange. Credit: Google Maps

Cheshire Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation and have appealed for witnesses and video footage.

Sergeant Simon Degg, from the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We know that there were a large number of people present at the 'car meet' and as part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

"The same goes for anyone with any video footage from the event - both of the collision itself and before and after the incident."

Anyone with any information or video footage is asked to contact Cheshire Police or call 101. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.