The father of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett says his "world fell apart" when he discovered his son was missing after the attack on 22 May 2017.

Paul Hett spoke to ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing about the moment he found out his 29-year-old son had been at the Ariana Grande concert, when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 people.

Mr Hett said: "The next morning I got up, jumped in the car, put the radio on and they were saying there had been a bomb at the Manchester Arena.

"I remember thinking how absolutely awful for those families, that must be absolutely terrible.

"So, I got my mobile phone to see if there were any messages and the text basically said, 'We don't want to worry you but Martyn was at the concert with us and he is missing'.

"My world fell apart."

Martyn Hett and his mum Figen Murray.

A public inquiry into the attack, which was adjourned in March, with two reports on the background to the bombing, including the radicalisation of Manchester-born Abedi, due to be published in 2022.

Paul Hett believes Salman Abedi was radicalised by his father, Ramadan Abedi.

He said: "They were taken to Libya, they were trained to fight in the war over there.

"I believe that was the start of this, because he (Salman) believed what Ramadan told him.

"To kill 22 people or not to kill 22 people. Salman Abedi had a choice."

Ramadan Abedi declined to comment on the claims.

Play Brightcove video

Paul Hett speaking on ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

The inquiry has concluded there were "significant failures" by five British Transport Police officers on duty in the lead-up to the blast, including two of them driving away from the arena to buy kebabs on a two-hour break.

Mr Hett said: "The most damning part of the evidence was the failure of British Transport Police. They were given specific instructions that someone had to be in the City Room during egress and ingress.

"And had British Transport Police been in there it is highly likely very few people would have been killed and Martyn would still be here today."

22 people were killed in the attack.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Substantial changes have been made in British Transport Police since 2017."

The force said it recognised there were a number of systemic failings and said subsequent improvements were presented to the inquiry in January.

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing will be on ITV at 9pm on Monday 11 April and Thursday 14 April and available to watch on catch-up on the ITV Hub.