A patchwork quilt made to honour the memory of those who died in Hillsborough disaster, has had the name of the 97th victim, Andrew Devine added to it.

The quilt which is on display in the Museum of Liverpool’s Wondrous Place gallery, was made by Linda Whitfield for the 25th anniversary of the tragedy in 2014.

Linda presented the quilt as a gift to the Hillsborough Family Support Group who donated it to the Museum in 2016.

Ahead of the reopening of the gallery, Linda came to the Museum to add Andrew's name to the quilt herself.

Linda at the Wondrous Place gallery. Credit: Robin Clewley

The patchwork quilt is made from donated football shirts. Originally 96 Liverpool Football Club crests with the iconic Liver Bird, represented the lives that were lost at Hillsborough.

Children are remembered by a smaller Liver Bird, using children's shirts, and Linda also ensured the names of those people who went to the match together but never returned, were kept next to each other on the quilt.

Andrew's name is now at the heart of the quilt in the central square along with the eternal flame and the new JFT97 logo.

The quilt is made up of Liverpool shirts.

Artist and life-long Liverpool fan Linda said: "I was fortunate enough not to lose anyone in the disaster but being part of a big LFC family it is something that is always with you.

"Following the news of his death it was important to me to include Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of this terrible tragedy, within the quilt.

"I hope the quilt reminds people not just of the innocent lives lost but also how the whole city was affected."

Andrew Devine.

Andrew Devine, who was 55 and from Mossley Hill, passed away in July 2021 as a result of the life-changing injuries he sustained in the tragedy.

He was granted post-humous Freedom of Liverpool in December 2021 along with writer, Jimmy McGovern, whose nomination was in tribute to his multi-award-winning career, which included the 1996 docu-drama, Hillsborough.

Along with Linda's quilt the gallery contains several objects connected to Hillsborough. It explores Liverpool's creative expression and influence, including the passion and intensity of being a football fan in the city, red or blue.