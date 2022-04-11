A man arrested by police following a house fire which has left two young children in a critical condition has been released without charge.

A mother and her two children were rescued from their terraced home following the blaze on Coronation Crescent in Preston after the fire broke out at around 8pm on Friday 8 April.

All were taken to hospital, where the two children - a girl aged three and a boy aged five - remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The mother, in her 20s, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The next of kin are with the children in hospital and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The damage caused by the fire can be seen through the open front door of the property Credit: ITV News

A 24-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has now been released no further action.

Images from the scene show charred walls, smashed windows and smoke damage from the blaze.

Forensic teams have been at the scene of the blaze sifting through the debris to work out the cause of the blaze Credit: ITV News

The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation is underway with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish exactly what occurred.

Police say they are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, and Hyndburn were sent to the area yesterday around 7:52pm. Around 8:50pm, the fire was put out but crews remained on scene to dampen down.

Fire crews at the scene of the incident. Credit: MEN syndication

Det Ch Insp Graham Hill, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This remains a very sad and tragic incident and my thoughts remain with all those involved at this time.

"While we initially did make an arrest, we can confirm this man has been released no further action. He has been eliminated from our enquiries and we are not currently looking for anybody else in connection with the investigation.

"Our enquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing, however, at this stage of the investigation there is no evidence to suggest that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

"I would urge people not to speculate and we will update you in due course."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1305 of April 8th.